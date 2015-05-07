FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Fin Min says hopes not high on Greece for Monday euro group
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

German Fin Min says hopes not high on Greece for Monday euro group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he does not have high expectations for any sort of a breakthrough on Greece at euro group negotiations on Monday.

“One shouldn’t assume any kind of spectacular results -- that is not within the realm of possibilities,” Schaeuble told a news conference in Berlin, adding he would meet his Greek counterpart before the start of the meeting.

Schaeuble also said it would be wonderful if Greece were to get help from Russia but added he did not believe it would be as much as the country needs. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.