UPDATE 1-Comprehensive deal with Greece needed now - Hollande
June 22, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Comprehensive deal with Greece needed now - Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote)

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - A comprehensive deal with Greece allowing it to remain in the euro zone and live with its debts must be found either at a euro zone summit on Monday or in coming days, French President Francois Hollande said.

“If we get a deal tonight, that would be better, but if not, we’ll need to set the foundation tonight so that a deal can be reached in coming days,” Hollande told reporters in Paris before he was due to travel to Brussels for the summit.

“A good deal is a deal that sorts out Greece’s budget issues but also provides Greece with the necessary financing and opens up a discussion about Greece’s debt for the coming months,” he added.

The European Union earlier welcomed new proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a “good basis for progress” at Monday’s talks.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
