New Greek proposal is better, but issues remain - Hollande

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - New Greek proposals for a cash-for-reform deal include a number of improvements on past proposals but do not address all demands made by creditors, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday ahead of an emergency summit in Brussels.

“I hope the work conducted in the past few days by Greece and the institutions lays the foundation for an agreement that should be reached as soon as possible,” he told reporters on his plane. “There are improvements, even if not everything has been resolved.”

Arriving at the summit shortly afterwards, he told reporters that while no formal decision would be taken at the meeting, he hoped it could pave the way for a deal soon. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; editing by Mark John)