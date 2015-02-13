FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grexit would be costliest solution -bailout fund head to Spiegel magazine
February 13, 2015

Grexit would be costliest solution -bailout fund head to Spiegel magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro would be the costliest of all possible solutions to the country’s debt standoff, the head of the euro zone’s rescue fund was quoted as saying on Friday.

“A Greek exit would be the most expensive of all possible solutions - both for Greece and Germany and the other currencies in the currency union,” Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism, told German weekly magazine Der Spiegel.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Monday to try to agree a debt deal with Greece’s new government, which has refused to extend its international bailout. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet)

