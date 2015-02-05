German finmin says couldn't bridge differences with Greece's Varoufakis

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he had been unable to bridge differences with his Greek counterpart over plans by the new government in Athens to renegotiate Greece’s debt and halt austerity measures.

Schaeuble told German TV channel ARD in an interview that his first meeting with Greece’s Yanis Varoufakis in Berlin had resulted in intensive talks.

“We were both friendly and polite ... He told me his position, which he has repeatedly said in recent days, and I tried to explain our position to him and we were not able to bridge the differences,” he said.

Schaeuble added Greece had already made considerable progress, but warned the new government not to throw this away.

“They have economic growth once again. They are better than what we expected two years ago, but they are not out of the woods,” he said. “If they discard everything now, they will destroy the basis which they have achieved in recent years.” (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Catherine Evans)