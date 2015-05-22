FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew warns Greece to reach quick deal or risk hardship
May 22, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew warns Greece to reach quick deal or risk hardship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Friday urged Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to quickly strike a deal with international creditors or risk immediate hardship for his country.

Lew spoke by phone with Tsipras and “cautioned that failure to quickly reach an agreement would create immediate hardship for Greece and uncertainties for Europe and the global economy more broadly,” a Treasury official said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

