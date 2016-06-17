FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

Euro zone current account surplus surges in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s current account surplus widened in April and net portfolio investments rose sharply, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

The 19-member currency bloc’s adjusted current account surplus increased to 36.2 billion euros in April from 26.3 billion euros a month earlier while unadjusted portfolio investments jumped to 118.1 billion euros from 9.9 billion euros.

For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus was 3.1 percent of the bloc’s GDP, up from 2.8 percent a year earlier.

For more on euro area balance of payment data, please click on: here (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)

