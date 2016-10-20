FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Euro zone investments broadly steady in August: ECB
October 20, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 10 months ago

Euro zone investments broadly steady in August: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Investments in the euro zone held broadly steady at a high level in August while the bloc's adjust current account surplus widened, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

The 19-member currency bloc's seasonally and working-day adjusted current account surplus widened to 29.7 billion euros in August from 27.7 billion euros a month earlier while unadjusted direct and portfolio investments held broadly steady at 79.8 billion euros.

Net portfolio investments fell sharply to 34.0 billion euros from 59.1 billion euros a month earlier but the drop was almost fully compensated by surging direct investments, ECB data showed.

For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus widened to 3.3 percent of the bloc's GDP from 3.1 percent a year earlier.

For more on euro area balance of payment data, please click on: here (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

