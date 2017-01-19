FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Euro zone investments fall, current account surplus widens in Nov: ECB
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 7 months ago

Euro zone investments fall, current account surplus widens in Nov: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Investments in the euro zone fell sharply in November while the bloc's current account surplus widened, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

The 19-member currency bloc's seasonally and working-day adjusted current account surplus increased to 36.1 billion euros ($38.44 billion) from 28.3 billion euros in October, a rise after hovering near the same level since June.

Unadjusted direct and portfolio investments meanwhile turned negative, dropping by 6.3 billion euros after an inflow of 68.0 billion euros with direct investments falling by more than half and portfolio outflows rising sharply.

For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus widened to 3.4 percent of the bloc's GDP from 3.1 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andreas Framke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.