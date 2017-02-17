(Fixes typographical error in paragraph 2)
FRANKFURT Feb 17 Investment flows into the euro
zone surged in December while the 19-country bloc's adjusted
current account surplus narrowed slightly, the European Central
Bank said on Friday.
Combined direct and portfolio investments rose to 121.9
billion euros ($129.77 billion) in the month, a big shift from
an outflow of 13.8 billion a month earlier as direct investments
nearly doubled and portfolio flows more than reversed the
previous month's outflow.
The currency union's seasonally and working-day adjusted
current account surplus meanwhile narrowed to 31 billion euros
from 36.4 billion euros in November, hovering near the same
level since June.
For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus
widened to 3.4 percent of the bloc's GDP from 3.1 percent a year
earlier.
($1 = 0.9393 euros)
