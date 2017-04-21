FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Euro zone current account surplus widens in February
April 21, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 4 months ago

Euro zone current account surplus widens in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus increased sharply in February after falling to a one-year low a month earlier, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.

The current account surplus surged to 27.9 billion euros ($29.9 billion) in February from 3.1 billion euros in January while seasonally and working-day adjusted figures showed the surplus widening to 37.9 billion euros from 26.1 billion euros.

For the latest 12 months, the 19-country currency bloc's surplus increased to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

