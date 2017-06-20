FRANKFURT, June 20 The euro zone's current
account surplus dipped in April as imports into the 19-member
currency bloc increased and the services surplus eased, European
Central Bank data showed on Tuesday.
The working-day and seasonally adjusted surplus narrowed to
22.2 billion euros ($24.8 billion) from 35.7 billion euros a
month earlier. The rolling 12-month surplus eased to 3.2 percent
of the bloc's GDP from 3.4 percent a year earlier. The
unadjusted surplus dropped to 21.5 billion euros from 46.4
billion.
The ECB earlier said it expected the current account surplus
to decline somewhat this year, partly on higher commodity -
especially oil - prices. The bank expects a drop to 2.8 percent
of GDP from 3.4 percent, and for the reading to hover around the
lower level for some years.
For more detail on current account data, please click on: here
($1 = 0.8963 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)