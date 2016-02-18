Euro zone investments rise in Dec, adjusted current account surplus narrows

FRANKFURT, (Reuters) - The euro zone’s adjusted current account surplus narrowed slightly in December while investment inflows jumped on a big increase in portfolio investments, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

The currency bloc’s adjusted current account surplus narrowed to 25.5 billion euros in December from a revised 26.9 billion a month earlier.

Unadjusted portfolio and direct investments generated an inflow of 85.0 billion euros, up from 29.8 billion euros a month earlier.

For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus rose to 3.0 percent of the bloc’s GDP from 2.4 percent a year earlier.