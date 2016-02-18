FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone investments rise in Dec, adjusted current account surplus narrows
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 18, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone investments rise in Dec, adjusted current account surplus narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, (Reuters) - The euro zone’s adjusted current account surplus narrowed slightly in December while investment inflows jumped on a big increase in portfolio investments, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

The currency bloc’s adjusted current account surplus narrowed to 25.5 billion euros in December from a revised 26.9 billion a month earlier.

Unadjusted portfolio and direct investments generated an inflow of 85.0 billion euros, up from 29.8 billion euros a month earlier.

For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus rose to 3.0 percent of the bloc’s GDP from 2.4 percent a year earlier.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.