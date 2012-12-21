FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Haircut" on Cypriot debt not up for question now - ECB's Asmussen
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

"Haircut" on Cypriot debt not up for question now - ECB's Asmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Writing down Cypriot sovereign debt is not up for question now as it is not yet clear how much money the island will need to rescue its banks, European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday.

“There is no question of a haircut for Cyprus now ... because we have (only) a preliminary financing need for the banks in Cyprus. We will get the final numbers in mid-January,” Asmussen told German TV station ARD.

“It is already foreseeable that after the final data, the financing need will be so high that the debt level will be very high and unsustainable,” he said, adding that measures to achieve a budget surplus and privatisations would then be looked at.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.