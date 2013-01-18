Cyprus bailout likely to be agreed in 2nd half of March -EU official

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A bailout for Cyprus is likely to be concluded only in the second half of March, after Cypriot elections in February, but Cyprus will not run out of money before then, a senior European Union official said on Friday.

“It is a fair bet that a final decision will not be made under the present government, but it will be one of the first tasks of the next government, after the elections on February 17th,” the official, involved in the talks said.

“In the second half of March there will be a possibility to come to an agreement on a programme,” the official said, adding the government was well funded until then.

Officials have said that Cyprus may need around 17 billion euros in a bailout, of which some 10 billion could go towards recapitalising Cypriot banks, hit by the debt restructuring in Greece, where they have heavily invested. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)