UK sends plane-load of cash to Cyprus for its troops
March 19, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

UK sends plane-load of cash to Cyprus for its troops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had sent one million euros ($1.30 million) in cash to Cyprus aboard a military plane for its troops on the island in case cash machines and debit cards stop working.

“An RAF flight left for Cyprus this afternoon with 1M on board as a contingency measure to provide military personnel and their families with emergency loans in the event that cash machines and debit cards stop working completely,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7717 euros Reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by Stephen Addison

