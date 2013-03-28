ECB flew 5 bln euros to Cyprus late Weds - paper

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank flew 5.0 billion euros ($6.39 billion) to Cyprus late on Wednesday in time for the reopening of banks on the island on Thursday, German business daily Handelsblatt said, citing sources familiar with the operation.

An ECB spokesman confirmed notes were flown from Frankfurt to Cyprus late on Wednesday but would not confirm the sum.

“The bank notes came from the ECB’s logistical reserves, which were stored by the Bundesbank on behalf of the ECB,” another ECB spokesman said.