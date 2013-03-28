FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says will monitor need to extend Cyprus capital controls
March 28, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

EU says will monitor need to extend Cyprus capital controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it supported capital controls in Cyprus but said they should not be kept in place for too long, noting it would monitor the need to revise or extend them.

“The Commission will continue monitoring the need to extend the validity of or revise the measures,” it said in a statement. “The Commission will insist at all times that any restrictive measures are strictly proportionate... and strictly limited in duration.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

