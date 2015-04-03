Cyprus to lift all capital controls on Monday: President Anastasiades

NICOSIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday all capital controls imposed on the island in 2013 to stem a cash flight will be lifted on Monday.

“The lifting of the last restrictions marks the final restoration of confidence in our banking system,” Anastasiades said in a statement.

Cyprus introduced the controls in April 2013 to prevent outflows after a chaotic bailout forced the closure of one bank, and a second bank seized deposits to recapitalise.