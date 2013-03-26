No signs of more bank withdrawals in euro zone -Dijsselbloem

AMSTERDAM, March 26 (Reuters) - The head of the euro zone group of finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said on Tuesday there were no apparent signs of increased withdrawals of savings within the euro zone.

There were also no indications of increased transfers of money from peripheral to core countries in the region, said Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister.

“Currently there are no apparent signs of a higher-than-normal withdrawal of savings or of transfer of savings from peripheral to core countries,” Dijsselbloem said in a letter to the Dutch parliament.