Cypriot president has EU's support, Commission says
March 18, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 5 years

Cypriot president has EU's support, Commission says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - Cyprus has the European Commission’s full support in seeking to bring stability and economic growth back to the eastern Mediterranean island, the EU executive said on Monday.

“We fully support the efforts of President (Nicos) Anastasiades and the Cypriot people in their efforts to bring financial stability to Cyprus and to help steer the country back onto a path of sustainable growth,” Commission spokesman Simon O‘Connor told a regular briefing. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
