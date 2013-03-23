FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone finance ministers to meet on Sunday over Cyprus
March 23, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone finance ministers to meet on Sunday over Cyprus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Sunday evening to discuss a possible rescue package for Cyprus, the head of the Eurogroup said in tweet.

“Tomorrow 6pm #eurogroup on #cyprus,” read a tweet from Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is Dutch minister of finance and president of the Eurogroup - the 17 euro-zone national finance ministers.

Cyprus said on Saturday it was looking at seizing a quarter of the value of big deposits at its largest bank to meet requirements for a bailout from the European Union.

