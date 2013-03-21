Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: large Cyprus depositors must pay more

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - Large depositors in Cyprus’ troubled banks must pay more towards an international bailout for the Mediterranean island to avoid placing an unfair burden on small savers, the head of the Eurogroup said on Thursday.

Cypriot politicians are trying to agree an alternative approach to secure a European Union bailout and avert a financial meltdown, after the country’s parliament on Tuesday rejected a levy on bank deposits agreed with its eurozone partners.

The situation in Cyprus presents a systemic risk to the whole euro zone, said Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chair of the group of eurozone finance ministers, speaking at the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee.