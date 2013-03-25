FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria finmin says Cyprus bank Laiki to be wound down today -report
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Austria finmin says Cyprus bank Laiki to be wound down today -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 25 (Reuters) - Largely state-owned Popular Bank of Cyprus, also known as Laiki, will be wound down on Monday as part of the euro zone country’s rescue package, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter was quoted as saying.

The measure “will be taken today because it no longer has liquidity,” the Austria Press Agency quoted her as saying in an interview in Brussels, where euro zone finance ministers signed off on the bailout.

She said the agreement meant the European Central Bank would provide “sufficient liquidity” to Cypriot banks, which she said could begin opening as early as on Tuesday in a carefully controlled way.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.