Levy on bank deposits "on the table" - Cypriot finmin

NICOSIA, March 22 (Reuters) - A levy on bank deposits is “clearly on the table” at talks between Cypriot leaders to raise the billions of euros demanded by the European Union in return for a bailout, Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris said on Friday.

“I think that is clearly on the table, that is something that needs to be discussed to see whether a levy on deposits of some sort ... would make a contribution to finalising the package,” he told reporters on arrival in Cyprus from Moscow.

“We are now talking about different numbers and we have to look at what are the possible sources,” he said.