France open to reworked Cyprus deal - source
March 18, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

France open to reworked Cyprus deal - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - France is open to a re-worked version of an EU bailout deal for Cyprus changing the level at which a tax is imposed on bank accounts, a source close to President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

“It is a decision that will be made among 17 (euro zone members) and the ECB but the signals we have sent at this stage are that that is okay by us,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Cypriot government is working on a plan to soften the blow of the bailout deal to smaller savers by tilting more of the tax towards those with deposits greater than 100,000 euros ($130,700) - many of them Russians.

