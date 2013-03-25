FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cypriot govt must explain to people why bailout right-Germany
March 25, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Cypriot govt must explain to people why bailout right-Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - The Cypriot government must now explain to its people why the bailout deal clinched in the early morning hours of Monday in Brussels is the right path for the country, a German government spokesman said.

“It’s clear that the agreement we reached needs to be explained in Europe,” Steffen Seibert, spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference.

“We are doing our part in Germany. But also in Cyprus, the Cypriot government has a significant responsibility to explain to its people why this path is difficult but right.”

