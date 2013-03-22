FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel ally says Cyprus "playing with fire"
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Merkel ally says Cyprus "playing with fire"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - A leading conservative ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Cyprus was “playing with fire” and needed to come up with a workable proposal for plugging a multi-billion-euro financing gap urgently.

Volker Kauder, leader of the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) in parliament, also rejected the suggestion that Cyprus might nationalise pension funds of semi-public companies to fill the hole, saying this was a worse solution than hitting small savers in the Mediterranean island’s banks.

“I don’t think this can happen, because this would be huge for pensioners, for the small people. So I don’t think this is a proposal that helps,” Kauder told public television station ARD.

“If a proposal comes, I am optimistic. But we aren’t there yet,” he added. “I still believe we will get a settlement, but Cyprus is playing with fire.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.