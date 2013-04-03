FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German fin ministry sees final Cyprus MoU proposal on April 9
April 3, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

German fin ministry sees final Cyprus MoU proposal on April 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry expects a final proposal for a Memorandum of Understanding between Cyprus and the troika of the European Central bank, EU Commission and International Monetary Fund to be ready on April 9, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“There is no finished MoU on the table that we can evaluate,” said finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus at a regular government news conference.

“I expect that on April 9 we will have this whole package,” he said, adding the Bundestag lower house of parliament could vote on the aid package to Cyprus in the week beginning April 15. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Michelle Martin)

