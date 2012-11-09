Key Merkel ally says uneasy about Cyprus bailout

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A key ally of German Chancellor Merkel expressed reservations on Friday about bailing out Cyprus because wealthy Russians holding bank accounts on the island could prove the main beneficiaries.

Cyprus is in talks with international lenders on the terms of a bailout to total 10 billion euros after its two largest banks incurred huge losses due to the Greek debt writedown earlier this year.

“We need to look very carefully at the situation. To be quite clear, I do not want to guarantee illegal Russian money,” Volker Kauder, parliamentary floor leader of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, told the online version of Der Spiegel magazine.

Last weekend, Spiegel reported that Germany’s intelligence agency had prepared a report on money laundering in Cyprus that it said suggested “Russian oligarchs, businesspeople and mafiosi” would benefit most from any bailout.

Cyprus is a popular offshore tax haven for Russian businesses seeking protection from their country’s unpredictable investment climate.

But Cyprus, which joined the European Union in 2004, says it has boosted its regulations over the past decade against money laundering and is in full conformity with international rules. It has dismissed the Spiegel report allegations.

Germany, the euro zone’s largest economy, would provide more than 2 billion euros towards the expected Cypriot bailout. But Germans are angry about having to stump up billions of euros to rescue Greece and other heavily indebted economies. (Reporting by Gareth Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)