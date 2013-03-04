Euro zone finmins commit to end-March Cyprus bailout deal - sources

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers have not yet agreed how to bail out Cyprus but are committed to having a deal ready by the end of the month, two European Union officials told Reuters on Monday.

“The (Eurogroup) statement will say that a deal is due at the end of March but there is no progress on what the programme should look like,” one of the officials involved in the negotiations told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Euro zone finance ministers and European Union institutions have not been able so far to bridge differences over whether to make bank depositors pay a share of the cost of a Cypriot bailout.