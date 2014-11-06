Euro zone finmins to approve next bailout tranche for Cyprus -document

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will approve on Thursday the disbursement of the next tranche of bailout loans for Cyprus after the country met the remaining two conditions for the payout, a document prepared for the meeting showed.

To get the 350-million-euro tranche from the European Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone bailout fund -- Nicosia had to amend laws on foreclosures and forced sales of mortgaged property in line with a deal with its international lenders.

“The programme partners find that Cyprus has complied with the conditions for a positive conclusion of the fifth review,” the document said, adding that the disbursement would be recommended so long as this situation remained unchanged. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Crispian Balmer)