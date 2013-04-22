FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Knot says no new capital flight after Cyprus deal -paper
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Knot says no new capital flight after Cyprus deal -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 22 (Reuters) - There has been no renewed capital flight from peripheral euro zone countries by depositors after a rescue deal last month that hit savers in Cyprus, European Central Bank governing council member Klaas Knot was on Monday quoted as saying.

Euro zone leaders agreed on a 10 billion euro aid package for the European island last month, and depositors over 100,000 euros of some Cyprus banks will contribute additional funds to the deal. That raised fears that large depositors in other euro zone banks would withdraw funds in fear of similar action in other countries in future.

“We have not seen anything of such a move,” Knot was quoted as saying in Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad.

Since ECB President Mario Draghi said in the summer last year that the central bank would do everything to save the euro, companies have been transferring their money back to peripheral countries, and this move has continued since the Cyprus rescue, Knot was cited as saying.

Knot leads the Dutch central bank. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.