a year ago
Cyprus appoints experts to advise on possible state lottery privatisation
July 6, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Cyprus appoints experts to advise on possible state lottery privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Cyprus has appointed consultants to advise it on the possible participation of the private sector in the administration of its state lottery, the country's privatisation commissioner said on Wednesday.

The state lottery, a division of the Finance Ministry, holds a weekly raffle and issues scratch cards.

Authorities said they had appointed KPMG Cyprus, QLot Consulting of Sweden, J&E Davy Holdings of Ireland and legal advisors Vlaemminck & Partners BV BVBA from Belgium and Angelides, Ioannides, Leonidou LLC of Cyprus.

A statement from the privatisation commissioner did not provide a time frame for the process.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
