FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel urges Cyprus to reform, says EU must show solidarity
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Merkel urges Cyprus to reform, says EU must show solidarity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Cyprus must pursue economic reforms but also deserved “solidarity” from the European Union.

Germany, Europe’s paymaster, has expressed concerns about providing bailout funds for Cyprus because of a lack of transparency in its financial sector. The Mediterranean island is a popular tax haven for wealthy Russians.

“I would like to note that Cyprus must move forward with reforms to the economy but on the other hand we must show solidarity,” Merkel told reporters as she arrived in the island for talks with other EU conservative politicians.

Cyprus applied for a financial rescue last June after its banks suffered huge losses on the EU-approved writedown on Greece’s debt. Ratings agency Moody’s slashed Cyprus’s credit rating three notches on Thursday on an expected rise in the island’s debt burden.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.