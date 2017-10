BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers on Friday the nationalisation of pension funds in Cyprus would not be an acceptable way of plugging a hole in its finances to qualify for an international bailout, parliamentary sources said.

Merkel was also quoted by two MPs from her centre-right coalition as saying that debt sustainability and the restructuring of its banks must be core elements of any new Cyprus deal, which she called an matter of “credibility”.