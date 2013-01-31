FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus FinMin expects Russia to extend 2.5 bln euro loan to 2022
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus FinMin expects Russia to extend 2.5 bln euro loan to 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vassos Shiarly, the finance minister of Cyprus, said on Thursday he expected Russia to extend the maturity of a 2.5 billion euros loan to 2022 from 2016.

“We have been in touch with them. We have every indication, we hope extensions will be made to enable a sustainable debt,” he told a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague.

Shiarly appeared in parliament to address questions about a bailout for the island.

“Provisions have been made for a bail-in, unfortunately, for junior bondholders. A very unhappy situation but out of necessity we have no choice,” Shiarly said, referring to bondholders contributing to a bank rescue by writing down part of their debt. (Reporting by Sara Webb and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.