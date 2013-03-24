FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus president faces "very difficult task" to save economy
March 24, 2013

Cyprus president faces "very difficult task" to save economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, due in Brussels on Sunday to seek an 11th-hour reprieve from financial meltdown, has a very difficult task ahead of him if he is to save the island’s economy, a government spokesman said.

Anastasiades and his team, who are seeking a bailout from international lenders, have a “very difficult task to accomplish to save the Cypriot economy and avert a disorderly default if there is no final agreement on a loan accord,” the spokesman said.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
