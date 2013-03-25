FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin orders Russian govt to restructure Cyprus bailout loan
March 25, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Putin orders Russian govt to restructure Cyprus bailout loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters - President Vladimir Putin has instructed his government to negotiate the restructuring of a Russian bailout loan to Cyprus, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The announcement signals Moscow’s support for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) European Union rescue deal struck over the weekend, despite concern that Russian depositors in Cyprus could take losses as a result.

Cyprus had requested an extension of an existing 2.5 billion euro Russian loan, and a reduction in the interest it charges to 2.5 percent from 4.5 percent. Talks last week failed to agree on a restructuring.

