Cyprus poses no systemic threat to Russian banks - cbank
March 22, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Cyprus poses no systemic threat to Russian banks - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - The financial crisis in Cyprus poses no systemic threat to the Russian banking system, a first deputy chairman of Russia’s central bank, Alexei Simanovsky, said on Friday.

Simanovsky added that he saw no risks that any Russian banks would fail as a result of the economic crisis that has hit the Mediterranean island.

Cyprus’s finance minister left Moscow empty-handed on Friday after Russia turned down appeals for aid, leaving the island to strike a bailout deal with the European Union before Tuesday or face the collapse of its financial system.

