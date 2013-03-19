FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus plan raises risk of banking system collapse -Russian envoy
March 19, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 5 years

Cyprus plan raises risk of banking system collapse -Russian envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s envoy to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, said on Tuesday a proposed tax on Cypriot bank deposits was like forceful expropriation and raised the risk that it could lead to the collapse of the Cypriot banking system.

The bank deposit tax, part of a bailout for Cyprus agreed by the euro zone on Saturday, “seems similar to forceful expropriation”, Chizhov told reporters in Brussels, in a video conference from Moscow. “The principle... is wrong.”

“And there is another threat. When the banks open, people will rush to withdraw their deposits - that’s another threat - and then the whole banking system can collapse,” he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Rex Merrifield)

