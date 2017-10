MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris was due to fly home from Moscow on Friday after failing to win fresh support in two days of crisis talks with Russia on prolonging a bailout loan and a possible new financing package.

Talks with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov broke up overnight without even an agreement to extend an existing 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) Russian loan to the Mediterranean island, said two sources familiar with the talks.