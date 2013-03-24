FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French finmin: not reasonable to touch smaller Cypriot depositors
March 24, 2013 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

French finmin: not reasonable to touch smaller Cypriot depositors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades embarked on last-minute crisis talks with international lenders in an attempt to save the Mediterranean island from financial meltdown.

The talks with EU, European Central Bank and IMF leaders in Brussels will be followed by a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, intended to help Cyprus meet a Monday deadline to avert collapse of its banking system and potential exit from the euro.

For comments from officials and ministers ahead of the finance ministers’ meeting click on

