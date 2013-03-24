Germany's Schaeuble: hope for a result on Cyprus today

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades embarked on last-minute crisis talks with international lenders in an attempt to save the Mediterranean island from financial meltdown.

The talks with EU, European Central Bank and IMF leaders in Brussels will be followed by a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, intended to help Cyprus meet a Monday deadline to avert collapse of its banking system and potential exit from the euro.

