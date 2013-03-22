FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Markets' calm reaction on Cyprus shows euro zone can cope-Schaeuble
March 22, 2013 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Markets' calm reaction on Cyprus shows euro zone can cope-Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Financial markets’ muted reaction to the Cyprus bailout crisis so far shows the euro zone is well placed to deal with turbulence, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted on Friday as saying.

“The crisis over Cyprus has so far had no measurable impact on the interest rates of, for example, Spain or Portugal,” Schaeuble told the Bild daily, according to excerpts of an article to be published in Saturday’s edition.

“The financial markets clearly recognise that the euro zone is essentially better prepared for possible turbulence.”

