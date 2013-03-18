FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Up to Cyprus to decide how to share burden - Slovak FinMin
March 18, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Up to Cyprus to decide how to share burden - Slovak FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 18 (Reuters) - The size of a European bailout for Cyprus is unchangeable and it is up to Cypriots to decide how to share the burden among savers in the Mediterranean island’s banks, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Monday.

“The size of the envelope Cyprus has to fill is clear. How will they do it, it is up to them,” Kazimir told Reuters over the phone.

“They must, however, respect the reality that size of their banking sector in its current form is unsustainable and it is the real cause of their troubles,” he added.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to hold a conference call at 1830 GMT on Monday to debate current state of affairs in Cyprus.

