Czech c.bank chief: EU proposals a "substantial risk"

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - Some of European Union proposals for unified banking regulation released over the last two weeks present substantial risks to the Czech Republic’s financial stability, the country’s central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Wednesday.

“I‘m sorry to say, but for this country and its financial stability, some of the things proposed on the EU level over the last two weeks present substantial mid-term risks for the financial stability,” Singer told a conference.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has released a seven-page report envisaging a euro zone treasury that would issue common debt in the medium term, as well as elevating banking regulation to the European level, a move opposed by the Czech central bank.

Prime Minister Petr Necas said earlier on Wednesday his government would not accept proposals at this week’s EU summit for deeper European banking and fiscal integration to protect the country’s well-capitalised Czech banking sector.