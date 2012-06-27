FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech PM against deeper EU integration plans ahead of summit
June 27, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Czech PM against deeper EU integration plans ahead of summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday his government mandated him not to accept EU proposals for deeper integration at a summit on Thursday and Friday, specifically mentioning plans to create a banking union.

“The mandate orders me not to accept the proposals that have been in circulated in the media so far...” Necas told a news conference ahead of an EU summit on Thursday.

“Some proposals like the banking union could have extremely damaging impact on the Czech economy.”

