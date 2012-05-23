FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Almunia backs calls for euro zone bonds
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

EU's Almunia backs calls for euro zone bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - The euro zone must gradually move towards mutualised euro zone debt to overcome the sovereign debt crisis and build a stronger union, the European Union’s antitrust chief said on Wednesday, echoing calls from countries such as France.

“...We must gradually advance towards the mutualisation of public debt at euro-area level,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in the text of a speech to the European Financial Congress in Sopot, Poland.

Almunia also stressed the need for an EU-wide deposit guarantee scheme for banks, saying that this, together with more coordinated supervision and resolution capacities, were essential for a more integrated banking sector.

He also said recent Spanish measures to increase provisions against real-estate assets held by banks, as well as to enhance transparency in the books of Spain’s banks, were steps in the right direction.

