EU's Almunia backs calls for euro zone bonds

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - The euro zone must gradually move towards mutualised euro zone debt to overcome the sovereign debt crisis and build a stronger union, the European Union’s antitrust chief said on Wednesday, echoing calls from countries such as France.

“...We must gradually advance towards the mutualisation of public debt at euro-area level,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in the text of a speech to the European Financial Congress in Sopot, Poland.

Almunia also stressed the need for an EU-wide deposit guarantee scheme for banks, saying that this, together with more coordinated supervision and resolution capacities, were essential for a more integrated banking sector.

He also said recent Spanish measures to increase provisions against real-estate assets held by banks, as well as to enhance transparency in the books of Spain’s banks, were steps in the right direction.