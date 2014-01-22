FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Euro zone debt falls first time in nearly 6 years
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone debt falls first time in nearly 6 years

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office Eurostat released
the following data on government debt in the 17 countries using the euro in the third
quarter of 2013:    

                                                          2012 Q3      2013 Q2       2013 Q3
 EA17                                                                                       
  Government debt                     (million euro)    8 529 324    8 875 107     8 841 823
                                          (% of GDP)         90.0         93.4          92.7
  Of which: Currency and deposits     (million euro)      241 220      237 934       239 972
                                   (% of total debt)          2.8          2.7           2.7
     Securities other than shares     (million euro)    6 720 642    7 032 752     7 015 230
                                   (% of total debt)         78.8         79.2          79.3
     Loans                            (million euro)    1 567 589    1 604 638     1 586 842
                                   (% of total debt)         18.4         18.1       80017.9
 Memo: Intergovernmental lending      (million euro)      158 483      221 079       224 686
 in the context of the financial                                                
 crisis                                                                         
                                          (% of GDP)          1.7          2.3           2.4
 EA18                                                                                       
  Government debt                     (million euro)    8 538 064    8 883 890     8 850 588
                                          (% of GDP)         89.9         93.3          92.6
  Of which: Currency and deposits     (million euro)      241 550      238 222       240 232
                                   (% of total debt)          2.8          2.7           2.7
     Securities other than shares     (million euro)    6 723 513    7 036 488     7 018 978
                                   (% of total debt)         78.7         79.2          79.3
     Loans                            (million euro)    1 573 000    1 609 181     1 591 378
                                   (% of total debt)         18.4         18.1          18.0
 Memo: Intergovernmental lending      (million euro)      158 483      221 079       224 686
 in the context of the financial                                                
 crisis                                                                         
                                          (% of GDP)          1.7          2.3           2.4
 EU28                                                                                       
  Government debt                     (million euro)   10 959 398   11 282 059    11 310 458
                                          (% of GDP)         84.9         86.7          86.8
  Of which: Currency and deposits     (million euro)      419 983      403 245       407 993
                                   (% of total debt)          3.8          3.6           3.6
     Securities other than shares     (million euro)    8 799 532    9 107 277     9 147 802
                                   (% of total debt)         80.3         80.7          80.9
     Loans                            (million euro)    1 739 883    1 771 538     1 754 663
                                   (% of total debt)         15.9         15.7          15.5
 Memo: Intergovernmental lending      (million euro)      160 855      225 494       229 680
 in the context of the financial                                                
 crisis                                                                         
                                          (% of GDP)          1.2          1.7           1.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.