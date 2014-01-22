TABLE-Euro zone debt falls first time in nearly 6 years

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office Eurostat released the following data on government debt in the 17 countries using the euro in the third quarter of 2013: 2012 Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 EA17 Government debt (million euro) 8 529 324 8 875 107 8 841 823 (% of GDP) 90.0 93.4 92.7 Of which: Currency and deposits (million euro) 241 220 237 934 239 972 (% of total debt) 2.8 2.7 2.7 Securities other than shares (million euro) 6 720 642 7 032 752 7 015 230 (% of total debt) 78.8 79.2 79.3 Loans (million euro) 1 567 589 1 604 638 1 586 842 (% of total debt) 18.4 18.1 80017.9 Memo: Intergovernmental lending (million euro) 158 483 221 079 224 686 in the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 1.7 2.3 2.4 EA18 Government debt (million euro) 8 538 064 8 883 890 8 850 588 (% of GDP) 89.9 93.3 92.6 Of which: Currency and deposits (million euro) 241 550 238 222 240 232 (% of total debt) 2.8 2.7 2.7 Securities other than shares (million euro) 6 723 513 7 036 488 7 018 978 (% of total debt) 78.7 79.2 79.3 Loans (million euro) 1 573 000 1 609 181 1 591 378 (% of total debt) 18.4 18.1 18.0 Memo: Intergovernmental lending (million euro) 158 483 221 079 224 686 in the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 1.7 2.3 2.4 EU28 Government debt (million euro) 10 959 398 11 282 059 11 310 458 (% of GDP) 84.9 86.7 86.8 Of which: Currency and deposits (million euro) 419 983 403 245 407 993 (% of total debt) 3.8 3.6 3.6 Securities other than shares (million euro) 8 799 532 9 107 277 9 147 802 (% of total debt) 80.3 80.7 80.9 Loans (million euro) 1 739 883 1 771 538 1 754 663 (% of total debt) 15.9 15.7 15.5 Memo: Intergovernmental lending (million euro) 160 855 225 494 229 680 in the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 1.2 1.7 1.8